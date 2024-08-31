Martin Scorsese selects hidden gems of British Cinema

The great American director Martin Scorsese has curated a series of striking but undervalued British films. It opens at the British Film Institute tomorrow and runs until the end of the month. You can find the programme on the BFI website.
You could argue that Went the Day Well? and It Always Rains on Sunday have now been given their rightful place in the canon, but it's a very good selection.
Scorsese was interviewed about the season for Sight and Sound by James Bell. He talks about is love of British films in general and, enticingly, of the long list of films he originally chose.
Mark Kermode writes about the season in the Observer too.
