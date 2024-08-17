Saturday, August 17, 2024

The Craven Arms is falling down


On Bonfire Night last year, I blogged about plans to convert part of the Craven Arms, the hotel that gave the town its name, into flats.

I illustrated that post with a photo I took in 2017. In it, the Craven Arms didn't look too bad. I think it was nominally still open then: I recall wandering the cavernous interior looking for someone to pull me a pint and failing to find them.

Last week I photographed it again and, oh, the difference.

This time I had a drink at the Stables Inn, which is indeed open again after, landlady confirmed, being an Indian restaurant for a short time.

