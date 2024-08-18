Laura Marling: Patterns

Laura Marling is wondering whether to sacrifice her career for motherhood, she recently told Rachel Aroesti in the Guardian:
The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, who first found fame with her enchanting yet earthy folk as a teenager, has decided to stop touring completely after becoming a parent. In fact, she might pack in the whole music thing entirely.
“One of the great privileges of my life is turning out to be that I started my career early, and I can sort of wind it down,” says Marling with cool-headed contemplation: her conversational trademark.
But she's issuing a new album later this year, and this is the first single from it. Aroesti calls it "the kaleidoscopically celestial, meditatively finger-picked Patterns".
Reviewing the album (Patterns in Repeat) on Stereogum, Chris Deville says it's "fleshed out with a gorgeous string arrangement, and it’s liable to send you careening* into your feelings".
Reading that Marling's father is a fifth baronet who ran a recording studio does nothing to dispel the idea that, like so many other sporting and cultural fields, is now largely a preserve of the upper classes. Her husband is "a songwriter turned charcutier".
But it turns out that the first baronet was Sir Samuel Marling, Liberal MP for Gloucestershire West from 1868 to 1874 and for Stroud from 1875 to 1880. So that's all right.
* For some background of this use of 'careen', see World Wide Words.
