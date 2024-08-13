North End: London Underground's unfinished, bomb-proof station

As the London Transport Museum puts it:
In a leafy suburban corner of north London, 39 metres below ground, remains the abandoned tunnels of an Underground station that has lain incomplete for over a century. A non-descript surface-level building, which could easily pass as an uninteresting electrical sub-station, is actually the way down to what exists of the abandoned North End station.
While this site, in between Hampstead and Golders Green, never had a life as an operational station, it did fulfil an intriguing purpose at the height of the Cold War.
Jago Hazzard expands this story and shows us the building, which might have been called Bull and Bush if it had opened as a station.
