Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust given 20 hectare site near Market Harborough as a memorial

A 20 hectare site near Market Harborough has been donated to the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust in memory of James Adler, the chief executive of Ashdown Forest, who died at the age of 42.
The trust's YouTube channel says it:
plans to transform the site into a truly special reserve bursting with wildlife and rich in biodiversity, positioning it firmly within the hearts of the local community while increasing the area of land protected for nature within Leicestershire and Rutland.
The land has been generously gifted by Michael Adler as a beautiful legacy to his son, James Adler, the second of his three sons, who sadly passed away at the age of 42.
Mr Adler says: “I had always intended to leave this land to James, but he died unexpectedly in May last year. Emotionally I was extremely attached to the land. For much of my early childhood I had lived with my grandparents in Great Bowden and had the free run over acres of land. In summer I loved getting up early and going with the family’s Shetland Collie to pick mushrooms and enjoy the quietness of my surroundings, punctuated only by the dawn chorus of many birds.”
“James joined me on visits to the land on several occasions and was the obvious person to take over. With him gone it was clear that the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust should be approached to accept the land as a gift.”
