The Spencer Davis R&B Quartette: Mean Old Frisco

This is the Spencer Davis Group, before they were called the Spencer Davis Group. They're auditioning for Decca in late 1963 or early 1964. Steve Winwood must be 15 here, and I believe this is his earliest recording.
The instrumentation is interesting too: drums (Peter York), bass guitar (Muff Winwood) and two harmonicas (Spencer Davis and, when he's not singing, Steve Winwood). Nothing else.
Decca wanted to sign the band, but Chris Blackwell persuaded the band to go with his Island Records instead.
And the really good news is that this is the first Sunday music video from a YouTube channel I've found that's devoted to Steve Winwood rarities and cover versions of his songs.
You lucky people.
