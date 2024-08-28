What lies beneath Sheffield Station? Welcome to The Megatron

Martin Zero says on YouTube:
Join me for an exploration of the Victorian tunnels and culverts that run underneath Sheffield Station. These tunnels were built to divert watercourses in the area, so they could build the station on top. Also known as The Megatron.
The Porter Brook, one of the rivers that flows beneath the station, has given its name to Porterbrook Leasing, one of the Rosco's - rolling stock companies - created when the railways were privatised.
Leeds Station was also built on arches above a river, but the Dark Arches there are easier to explore on foot.
