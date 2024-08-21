Bluesky: At last we have a serious alternative to Twitter

I caught the bus to Ludlow with every intention of taking lots of photos of the architecture, but didn't get the good weather I had imagined. Still, I did like this little industrial building near the station.— Jonathan Calder (@lordbonkers.bsky.social) Aug 19, 2024 at 22:20
[image or embed]
Elon Musk's determination to ruin Twitter has led a lot of people to explore an alternative, Bluesky.
I've had an account there myself for a while - you can find it here - and have been making more use of it since I got back from holiday.
Not only is the atmosphere more pleasant on Bluesky, it is also proving a good way of increasing the readership of this blog.
Twitter used to be great for that, but over the past year or two the number of Liberal England readers has dropped noticeably. I suspect that's because the changes Musk has made to the Twitter algorithm mean that fewer people are seeing my tweets.
But one retweet from a journalist on Bluesky has made my post on the Tories and foreign money the most read one on here for months.
So it looks as thought we finally have a viable alternative to Twitter in the shape of Bluesky.
I shall stick around on Twitter, at least for a while, but a fair number of civilised people have already closed their accounts. (You can also find me on Instagram, incidentally.)
No comments:
Post a Comment