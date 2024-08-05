Lord Bonkers' Diary: “May it please your Majesty [boing]"

Saturday
Neither Ed Davey nor even Andrew Bonar Law was the first member of parliament to take up bungee jumping. The accolade belongs to William Lenthall, that most celebrated of Commons Speakers, in the days when the ropes were made from the entrails of oxen.
So keen on the activity was Lenthall, he would sometimes leap from the rafters of the Palace of Westminster while presiding over the House. Thus, his famous reply when Charles I turned up mob-handed to arrest the five members should be rendered as:
“May it please your Majesty, [boing] I have neither eyes to see [boing] nor tongue to speak in this place [boing] but as the House is pleased to direct me, [boing] whose servant I am here.
Earlier this week in Lord Bonkers' Diary
No comments:
Post a Comment