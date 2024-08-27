The Joy of Six 262

Kate Moore argues that allotments beat food poverty, boost mental health and bring back the insects and bees.
"The 1902 Metropolis Water Act set up the Metropolitan Water Board. Eight existing private companies – plus the water undertakings of Tottenham and Enfield Urban District Councils – were taken over, with £30m compensation paid to the shareholders. Henceforth, London’s water would be provided by a public utility with an indirectly-elected board comprising 67 members from all the affected local authorities." A Municipal Dreams article on the municipalisation of London's water supply has many contemporary resonances.
"Sven took over an England team that had long been the international equivalent of a domestic ‘yo yo’ club - a Norwich, Fulham or West Brom - who go up and down, down and up. And he quickly transformed them into an embedded upper top-tier club which might just one day win something again: like an Arsenal, Aston Villa or Tottenham of today." John Sturgis pays tribute to Sven-Göran Eriksson.
Adam Scovell goes on a pilgrimage to discover the locations used for the filming of Powell and Pressburgere's A Canterbury Tale: "Relying on some fictional places as well as some camera trickery and illusion, the picturesque German Expressionist-influenced cinematography of Erwin Hillier brings the settings a fantastical, mysterious, even spiritual character."
Steve Richards has some remarkable photographs from 1973, when trains bound for Ruddington Ordnance & Supply Depot had to reverse at Weekday Cross in the heart of Nottingham.
