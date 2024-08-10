The Gordon Riots and Charles Dickens' Barnaby Rudge

Barnaby Rudge is one of the least read of Charles Dickens' novels today, but it has a sudden contemporary relevance. Because the book is set against an outbreak of rioting in London:
The Gordon Riots of 1780 were several days of rioting in London motivated by anti-Catholic sentiment. They began with a large and orderly protest against the Papists Act 1778, which was intended to reduce official discrimination against British Catholics enacted by the Popery Act 1698.
Lord George Gordon, head of the Protestant Association, argued that the law would enable Catholics to join the British Army and plot treason. The protest led to widespread rioting and looting, including attacks on Newgate Prison and the Bank of England and was the most destructive in the history of London.
Violence started later on 2 June 1780, with the looting and burning of Catholic chapels in foreign embassies. Local magistrates, afraid of drawing the mob's anger, did not invoke the Riot Act. There was no repression until the government finally sent in the army, resulting in an estimated 300–700 deaths. The main violence lasted until 9 June 1780.
In this edition of the podcast Charles Dickens: A Brain on Fire!, the host Dominic Gerrard is joined by Professor Ian Haywood, a specialist in the radical politics and visual culture of the period of 1750-1850. Together they delve into the astonishing 'Riots of Eighty' that gripped London for a week and were brought thrillingly to life in Dickens' Barnaby Rudge.
No comments:
Post a Comment