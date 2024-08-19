Daniel Day-Lewis's first adult screen role was in Shoestring

I say 'adult' because, perhaps helped by having the actress Jill Balcon for his mother and the boss of Ealing Studios Michael Balcon for a grandfather, Daniel Day-Lewis had a small, uncredited part as a child in the 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday.
So here he is, in his very first adult screen role. playing a self-satisfied local radio DJ in a 1980 episode of Shoestring alongside the stars of the series, Trevor Eve and Michael Medwin.
If you watch the whole thing on YouTube, rather than the short section I have picked out for you hear, you'll also find Pam St Clement with a Worzel Gummidge accent and the wife from Gourmet Night at Fawlty Towers.
