"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 05, 2024
RFK Jr admits to dumping bear carcass in New York's Central Park
Well that didn't take the judges long! BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award.
No comments:
Post a Comment