Exploring what remains of Sheffield Victoria

I don't remember Sheffield Victoria being open, but I do remember when Sheffield to Huddersfield trains ran via Penistone and passed through the closed station.
Paul from Wobbly Runner Exploring is your guide to what remains of it today.
Sheffield Victoria was a mainline station opened in 1851 by the Manchester, Sheffield & Lincolnshire Railway, which later became the Great Central Railway. The station closed in 1970, when passenger services over the Woodhead route to Manchester ceased.
