"What greater gift than the love of a cat?" - Charles Dickens

Mary Dickens writes of her father Charles:
On account of our birds, cats were not allowed in the house; but from a friend in London I received a present of a white kitten - Williamina - and she and her numerous offspring had a happy home at "Gad's Hill." She became a favorite with all the household, and showed particular devotion to my father.
I remember on one occasion when she had presented us with a family of kittens, she selected a corner of father's study for their home. She brought them one by one from the kitchen and deposited them in her chosen corner.
My father called to me to remove them, saying that he could not allow the kittens to remain in his room. I did so, but Williamina brought them back again, one by one. Again they were removed.
The third time, instead of putting them in the corner, she placed them all, and herself beside them, at my father's feet, and gave him such an imploring glance that he could resist no longer, and they were allowed to remain.
As the kittens grow older they became more and more frolicsome, swarming up the curtains, playing about on the writing table and scampering behind the bookshelves. But they were never complained of and lived happily in the study until the time came for finding them other homes.
One of these kittens was kept, who, as he was quite deaf, was left unnamed, and became known by servants as "the master's cat," because of his devotion to my father. He was always with him, and used to follow him about the garden like a dog, and sit with him while he wrote.
She goes on to say that the deaf cat would put out the candle Dickens was reading by with his paw if he thought she wasn't getting enough attention.
No comments:
Post a Comment