Harborough District Council agrees £1m of capital grant funding for parish and town councils

Good news from Harborough District Council, which has been run by a Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour coalition since last May:
Harborough District Council’s Cabinet, approved, on 15 July, the criteria, allocation and the process for awarding £1 million of capital grant funding to parish and town councils to support them in delivering community projects. ...
This grant scheme will strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns and enable delivery of projects and initiatives at a local level.
My old friend Phil Knowles, the Lib Dem leader of the council, said after the scheme was approved:
"This is a landmark day for the Harborough district and for all of our communities. A commitment which delivers for the whole of the district.
"I am pleased we are able to support communities by funding some excellent projects that will really help to create more inclusive neighbourhoods and go a long way to make residents feel proud of where they live. I look forward to seeing the positive difference these grants will make to people’s lives across the district."
