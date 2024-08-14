Halford: Across the river from Craven Arms

So I went to Halford. This was an agricultural village centuries before there was even an inn at Craven Arms. So much so that the church, St Thomas's, which was almost entirely rebuilt in the 19th century, has a Norman doorway. But I did not spot this and was not lucky enough to photograph it by chance, so I can pretend I did.
What I did appreciate was the World War I memorial lychgate, which records all the men from the village who gave their lives. It includes one who died from wounds in 1920 - a reminder that the Armistice did not bring an end to suffering for some.
There is also a plaque to William Biggs inside the church, erected by "The Officers, N.C.O.'s and Men of the 32nd Railway Operating Company, Royal Engineers." Presumably, in peacetime he had been a railwayman, working across the river in Craven Arms.
I photographed some of the impressive buildings in the village, which had a school as well as a church before Craven Arms was born in the 1850s. I think that school is shown in the final photograph here.
