Isley Brothers: Summer Breeze

This graced the UK singles chart in 1974, when all about it was Mud. And Gary Glitter.
A year later, and the Isley Brothers' soul might have been tinged with disco, but here the additional styling is rock. Note the gratuitous closing guitar solo, which you get on many Seventies hits - Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights, for instance.
I don't remember the solo from the time, so I suspect it was shorn from the radio version.
Summer Breeze was written by the US duo Seals and Crofts, who had a hit with it over there in 1972.
