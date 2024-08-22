Lib Dem MP Calum Miller backs campaign against the reopening of Campsfield House immigration detention centre

Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, took part in an Oxford demonstration yesterday against the Labour government's decision to reopen Campsfield House, the controversial immigration centre near Kidlington.
The centre was closed in 2018 after years of problems, including riots, escapes and complaints about conditions.
Calum told BBC News:
"I have to say I'm both shocked and angry to hear this news.
"There are many different pathways to addressing the problems in the system short of announcing in the middle of the summer that they are planning to increase detention."
He as also written to the home secretary Yvette Cooper, and you can see his statement on the subject above.
