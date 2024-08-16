Friday, August 16, 2024

Market Harborough Skunk Update: She's called Dominika and comes from Braybrooke

HFM News has the latest on the Market Harborough Skunk.

She's called Dominika and belongs to Jayne McLaughlin from Braybrooke. The video in my post from this morning was taken in a garden near Ashley Way in Market Harborough.

And in an interview with HFM News, Jayne says there are reports of spooked dogs in the woods by Stinford Leys.

Her advice if you find Dominika in your garden is not (for obvious reasons) to try to pick her up, but to find a way to keep her contained there.

And Jayne's phone number is at the end of the HFM News report.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

nigel hunter said...

Are there any little stinkies running around?

16 August, 2024 23:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)