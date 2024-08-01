Lord Bonkers' Diary: Practising with the Elves of Rockingham Forest

Tuesday
Yesterday’s interruptions meant I did not have time to praise the splendid campaign fought by our leader Ed Davey, during which he became the first leader of a British political party to perform a bungee jump since Bonar Law.
Though the details of his stunts were jealously guarded, those of us who helped train him inevitably learnt or guessed some of what was planned. The reason he proved so proficient an archer when he visited St Neots, for instance, is that I had him at the Hall for a week last summer practising with the Elves of Rockingham Forest. (I warned the party treasurer to check their invoice carefully before paying it.)
Equally, I put Davey in touch with a three-times winner of the Tour de Radnorshire so he could prepare for his downhill bicycle ride in Knighton. It’s attention to detail that makes all the difference in election campaigns.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
