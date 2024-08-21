Will that "free speech" disclaimer provide protection in law? And just how far can you go online?

None of the information posted or repeated on this account is known by its author to be false, nor intended to stir racial or any hatred of, nor cause psychological or physical harm to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified).
This disclaimer appeared on the Twitter accounts of various right-wing social media figures a few days ago.
Will it provide them with a Get Out of Jail Free card if they are thought to have overstepped the mark and incited violence or hatred against people?
Alan Robertshaw thinks not, and also discusses the legal position on such prosecutions.
