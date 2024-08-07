Arts Fresco Lite street theatre festival is coming to Market Harborough on 7 September 2024

Market Harborough's street theatre festival is back. Arts Fresco Lite will be held in the town centre on Saturday 7 September.
Neil Kitson, chair of the festival's organising committee, explains:
"Like many festivals, we are limited in the financial support available and after being unsuccessful with a bid for new funding, we have taken the decision to return this year with a slimmed-down version of the festival, highlighting a few of our most popular performers.
We hope that people will come out and support us again as we try to sustain the legacy of this amazing community event."
Full details of the plans for 7 September can be found on the Arts Fresco website. Huge thanks to everyone concerned for keeping the show on the road.
