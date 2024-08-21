Missing skunk found close to home of prominent Lib Dem blogger

The HFM News report on the happy ending to the story that has gripped Market Harborough says:
There had been numerous sightings of Dominika on the Ashley Way estate since she escaped from her owner’s home in Braybrooke last week, but the animal had proved hard to catch.
She was eventually found sleeping in a shed on Rookwell Drive in Little Bowden and later reunited with Jayne McLaughlin, after the homeowner initially called a veterinary surgery for advice.
Rookwell Drive? That's close to where I live. I've seen foxes around here, but never skunks.
