The Joy of Six 1256

Sara Wilford asks why are so many of the rioters are in their forties and fifties.
Hugo Daniel hears the voices of the forgotten child victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal: "Within a space of two years we lost all the money Mum and Dad had, we lost our home, our friends and then we lost Mum. The sheer stress and panic she faced, there was no way she could fight both cancer and the Post Office, and ultimately she lost both battles."
"Few people ever thought that the Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council might be a Liberal Democrat, that he would be of Caribbean descent, and that his tenure as Leader would see great achievements for the Borough." Ed Fordham and Ian Barfield remember Andrew De Freitas.
"Like technology companies, stakeholders in science must realize that making error detection and correction part of the scientific landscape is a sound investment." Malte Elson makes the case for paying researchers to spot errors in published science papers.
John Check reviews a biography of Mama Cass Elliot by the singer's daughter: "After her last show, she attended a birthday party for Mick Jagger, then returned to the flat she had rented. She went to bed and never woke up, dying of a heart attack. An urban legend that bizarrely became almost universally accepted - that she choked to death on a ham sandwich - was concocted ... by her ... manager, who feared for the reputation of his client. The story seemed more innocent than association with the dangers of 'the rock-and-roll lifestyle."
