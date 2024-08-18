The Joy of Six 259

"Disinformation is easily and automatically spread on social media using bots, fake stories, fake bits of information and video clips. Anything digitised can be manipulated. Governments have known this for a long time. But 2024 has been, thus far, a ‘super-year’ of elections across the globe ... All have faced an onslaught of online disinformation and this threatens to increase in intensity in the run-up to the forthcoming US election." Juliet Lodge asks what can be done to stop thugs and bots gaming democracy.
"As local jails have morphed into some of the largest mental health treatment facilities in the US, many counties have outsourced medical care to private companies that promise to contain rising costs." Cary Aspinwall, Brianna Bailey and Sachi McClendo look at the dark side of this move.
Nicola Davis reports on research that suggests that arts and crafts give greater life satisfaction than work: "The results revealed that people who engaged with creating arts and crafting had greater ratings for happiness, life satisfaction and feeling that life was worthwhile than those who did not, even after taking into account other factors known to have an impact."
Adam Pickering reminds us that Nottingham was the first place in Britain to hold such a Caribbean carnival, beating even Notting Hill.
"As ever county cricket will find a way to jump the hurdles. Until, that is, it doesn’t. And then it will be too late." The contempt with which the One-Day Cup is being treated by the game's authorities is a cricketing disgrace, argues Sam Dalling.
