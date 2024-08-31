Saturday, August 31, 2024

Lord Bonkers on the retirement of Lord Owen

"It was when his candidate barely succeeded in defeating Dr David Owen's hilarious "Continuing SDP Party" at the first Bootle by-election of 1990 that my old friend Lord Sutch decided to step back from the front line of politics."

