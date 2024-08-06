Lord Bonkers' Diary: I was asked if I would get into trouble

Now, with the success of the Liberal Democrats' targeting strategy, they have become sinister and all-powerful. We shall see what this new status does to them.
Whatever the future holds, this tale from the election campaign brings to a close out latest visit to Bonkers Hall.
Sunday
I shall not forget the childlike gratitude of the two Labour activists when I handed over the box of Shuttleworths. We met on a rainy evening early in the campaign at a lay-by just outside…
I had better not name the town; suffice to say, it was a seat where their party had some slight hopes of victory and we had none. Yet Labour High Command had cut off access to its national computer and ordered these two to canvass in some far distant constituency.
Showing pluck and spunk, they had resolved to carry on in the old-fashioned way, the manual way, the Proper way – hence their need for Shuttleworths. Incidentally, Labour people call them ‘Reading pads’ after the town’s sometime MP Ian Mikardo, whereas we Liberals know they were brought to England by Joseph of Arimathea.
I was asked if I would get into trouble for helping them. I thought about Freddie and Fiona for a moment and replied: “No, they’d be much crosser if they heard I’d been helping our candidate.”
