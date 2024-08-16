Lib Dems repeat call for free-to-view Premiership games as new football season begins

On the opening day of the new Premiership football season, Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, has called for some games to be shown on free-to-viws television channels.
In a letter to Lisa Nandy, the culture secretary he says:
"I am calling on you to have discussions with the Premier League to tear down the paywall and give football back to the country."
The Lib Dem manifesto at the general election included a pledge that at least 10 Premier League games would be screened free of charge.
According to the Mirror, an agreement with the television stations and football authorities sees one La Liga game shown free each week. So it is possible for such arrangements to be put in place.
I support this benignly populist measure, but what I really want to see is the new government overturn Nadine Dorries's decision on who Chelsea's new owners should be.
And maybe call a judge-led inquiry.
