Alpacas help 105-year-old celebrate milestone

BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award. Congratulations to them, to Annie Allen and to the alpacas.

Ms Allen said:

"I’ve travelled quite a bit and seen so many things, but I’ve never met alpacas before - they’re wonderful."

