Felicity Footlose at Arts Fresco Lite

Felicity Footloose claims to be the only acrobat who juggles knives while hanging upside down: "Some days I can't even do it myself!"
And she was doing it in The Square at Market Harborough for Arts Fresco Lite. This was a fund-raising event for the town's annual street theatre festival Arts Fresco, which is finding funding harder to come by these days.
You can see the highpoint of her act in the photo above, and see her and a couple of other acts who took part today in the photos below.
