The night Family and Fairport Convention jammed together in Market Harborough

But the Walker Brothers weren't the only big names to play Harborough in those days. I've blogged before about Jethro Tull, and now I can add some more names to the list.
Because a reader kindly pointed me towards an old post about the town on the Soul Source site:
The club was called the Frollockin' Kneecap and had been there since 1968, I saw Brenton Wood, Blossom Toes, Ferris Wheel, Keef Hartley, Dantallian's Chariot (Zoot Money), Brenton Wood and the best of all the Family 3 times, once with Fairport Convention jamming; about 700 in for that one!
It goes on to say that the club called itself The Lantern for "allnighters", which suggests there was such a thing as East Midland Soul.
I can't give you Family and Fairport jamming, but here's Dantalian's Chariot (Andy Summers, later of the Police, is on guitar) with their most famous track.
Ah, Fairport. They’re performing at Settle in October…. And we’ve got tickets, but alas no Thompson or Swarbrick.
