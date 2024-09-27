Friday, September 27, 2024

The night Family and Fairport Convention jammed together in Market Harborough

I was swapping tweets earlier today (as you do) about the night that the Walker Brothers had their shirts ripped off by the teenage girls of Market Harborough. More about that another day, I hope.

But the Walker Brothers weren't the only big names to play Harborough in those days. I've blogged before about Jethro Tull, and now I can add some more names to the list.

Because a reader kindly pointed me towards an old post about the town on the Soul Source site:

The club was called the Frollockin' Kneecap and had been there since 1968, I saw Brenton Wood, Blossom Toes, Ferris Wheel, Keef Hartley, Dantallian's Chariot (Zoot Money), Brenton Wood and the best of all the Family 3 times, once with Fairport Convention jamming; about 700 in for that one!

It goes on to say that the club called itself The Lantern for "allnighters", which suggests there was such a thing as East Midland Soul.

I can't give you Family and Fairport jamming, but here's Dantalian's Chariot (Andy Summers, later of the Police, is on guitar) with their most famous track.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

1 comment:

David Raw said...

Ah, Fairport. They’re performing at Settle in October…. And we’ve got tickets, but alas no Thompson or Swarbrick.

27 September, 2024 20:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)