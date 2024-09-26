Lib Dems lose control of Dacorum after eight female councillors resign from group

From Hemel Today:
Eight female councillors in Dacorum have left the Liberal Democrat group after accusing the council leader of “failing to deal with allegations of bullying and harassment, including sexual harassment”.
It means the Liberal Democrats have lost their majority on the borough council, which has now moved into no overall control.
The councillors, who included two cabinet members and will now sit as independents, announced they were leaving the group during a full council meeting yesterday (Wednesday, 25 September). They remain members of the Liberal Democrat party.
The report goes on to quote a statement from the eight women and give some of the background to the affair.
Dacorum Council is based in Hemel Hempstead. The borough also includes the towns of Berkhamsted and Tring and surrounding villages.
