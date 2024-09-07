Danny Chambers calls for penguins to be moved from “dark and cramped basement”

The Liberal Democrat MP, who practised as a vet for 16 years before being elected for Winchester at the general election, is the focus of an article in today's Express. The paper prints the statement he issued after seeing the way the gentoo penguins were being kept:
You can read more about the campaign in a BBC News story. Sea Life London Aquarium is quoted in the Express story as saying the penguins' habitat was designed with the help of specialist vets.
In the heart of London, I witnessed grown penguins confined to dark and cramped conditions underground.Little freedom to roam and no glimpse of sunlight. I thought to myself, is this really befitting of a country of animal lovers?This is what I encountered at Sea Life, London’s Aquarium. Gentoo penguins, glum looking, behind a misty screen in a cramped basement-style room.I applaud the likes of Chris Packham and Feargal Sharkey who have campaigned to get these penguins freed. Now, as a Member of Parliament, I join that cause. It is time to free the penguins.
