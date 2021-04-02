Andy Hogan is the Lib Dem candidate for the Hartlepool by-election

Andy Hogan, who fought the seat at the 2017 and 2019 general elections, has been unanimously adopted as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Hartlepool by-election. The contest will take place on 6 May.
The Northern Echo quotes Andy:
"I have decided to stand for a third time so that people have another choice beyond Labour and the Conservatives.
"There should never be one in three Hartlepool children living in poverty in one of the richest countries in the world, we need a more caring country.
“If elected, I pledge to stand up for local people.
"In particular, for those who have been unemployed for far too long and desperate for work, and for those who are sick of travelling too far for jobs.
"Our voices matter, and I want to make them heard and get things done.’’
