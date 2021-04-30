What does success in 6 May's elections look like for the Lib Dems?

Win at least 16 per cent of projected Britain-wide vote share
Gain more council seats than they lose
Win at least 10 per cent of constituency vote in elections to the
Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly (8 per cent in both elections last time)
These goals are depressingly modest and the third, judging by the opinion polls, looks out of reach.
But we also need to male some spectacular advances that suggest there are new parliamentary seats within our grasp at the next general election,
It is such successes that keep us going and that feature in emails from Liberal Democrat HQ.
