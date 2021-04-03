Montgomeryshire Lib Dems call for canal restoration

The past few weeks have seen the appearance of increasingly optimistic schemes for the reopening of long-closed railways.
But Mongomeryshire Liberal Democrats are calling for the reopening of a canal:
We will continue to support the restoration of the Montgomeryshire Canal and push the Welsh Government to provide increased funding towards the project that would significantly boost the economies of Welshpool and Newtown along with other villages enroute.
The Conservative's have had 10 years in power to push for this and have not succeeded.
We will seek to use our influence to push the Welsh Government to provide funding for the project, as well encourage the UK government to attribute funding to the project via the new 'UK Development Fund.
I am pleased to see this. The Montgomeryshire has been undergoing restoration for as long as I can remember, yet progress has been painfully slow.
You can read about the current restoration plans on the Restore the Montgomery Canal! site.
