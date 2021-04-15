Lord Bonkers' Diary: Snatched from Grace Road

Thursday
The evening sees my joining a socially distanced brigade to maintain the defences on Leicestershire’s border with Nottinghamshire. Fences are reinforced, mines laid, booby traps dug.
We have seen too many promising Leicestershire cricketers snatched from Grace Road by the Trent Bridge press gang to take these matters lightly – the names Stuart Broad and James Taylor spring to mind.
One day my campaign to have first-class status restored to Rutland will bear fruit, but for now I am happy to throw in my lot with Leicestershire even though they did invade us in 1974.
For is it not the case that Leicester was a prominent Roman city many centuries before Nottingham was a collection of mud huts on the banks of the Trent called “Snottingham”?
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
