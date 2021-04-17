Lord Bonkers' Diary: One woman was convinced he had served her in a Stockport chip shop

Saturday
Who should I meet outside the Police house in the village but Sergeant Carmichael? We share a chuckle over the sightings of Ed Davey reported by the public following my recent television appeal.
Would you believe that one woman was convinced he had served her in a Stockport chip shop? And that a family from Fife solemnly reported seeing him mucking out the wildebeest at their local zoo?
As the rozzers are up to their helmets in this Davey business, I help them out, clipping an old lady round the ear before helping a group of unseasonal apple scrumpers across the road.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
No comments:
Post a comment