Saturday, April 17, 2021

Lord Bonkers' Diary: One woman was convinced he had served her in a Stockport chip shop

I suspect we have seen those old ladies and apple scrumpers before, but then life in the village at the gates of Bonkers Hall is like that.

Saturday

Who should I meet outside the Police house in the village but Sergeant Carmichael? We share a chuckle over the sightings of Ed Davey reported by the public following my recent television appeal. 

Would you believe that one woman was convinced he had served her in a Stockport chip shop? And that a family from Fife solemnly reported seeing him mucking out the wildebeest at their local zoo? 

As the rozzers are up to their helmets in this Davey business, I help them out, clipping an old lady round the ear before helping a group of unseasonal apple scrumpers across the road.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.

Earlier this week...

