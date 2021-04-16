"Sun readers don’t care who runs the country as long as she’s got big tits"

This must be the most famous exchange between Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey. As so often, Bernard is allowed to steal the scene.
It comes from an edition of Yes, Prime Minister first broadcast on 23 December 1987.
Yet, beautifully done though it is, these lines were not original. I can remember seeing a version of them on a junk fax (ask your parents) a year or two earlier.
Dirty Feed has gone into their origins in detail. He has traced them back to July 1976 and promises further revelations.
