Lord Bonkers' Diary from the April 1991 Liberator

We journey to the glory days of Ronnie Fearn, who was Liberal MP for Southport from 1987 to 1992 and from 1997 to 2001. Also present is a youthful Matthew Taylor, Liberal MP for Truro from 1987 to 2010.
Adopted at birth, Matthew was later revealed to be the great grandson of Sir Percy Harris, who was Liberal MP for Harborough from 1916 to 1918.
This was news to me, but I suspect Lord Bonkers knew it all along.
Saturday
Just as I am preparing to depart for Twickenham, a party of Cornish Primitive Methodist clergy arrives. They express the wish to pass a thoroughly miserable day, so I can do no other than take themto the "Spring Conference" of the "Liberal Democrats" at Nottingham.
The journey goes smoothly, with a stop at Melton Mowbray to mortify the flesh, and we arrive in time to attend a lunchtime fringe meeting. My guests enjoy it immensely because the room has particularly uncomfortable chairs.
In retrospect, my decision to take them to the glee club was not well advised. In particular, whilst I found Miss Fearn's rendition of "If You Were the Only Girl in the World" to Master Taylor peculiarly moving, the appeared somewhat shocked by it.
"Is this really the well-scrubbed fellow we see at Sunday School every week?", they quizzed one another.
I have to spend the entire journey home explaining what Miss Fearn had meant when she indicated her tie and said "This isn't the only thing that dangles."
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
