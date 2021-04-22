Is the call for a progressive alliance a counsel of despair?

Martin Kettle has a piece in the Guardian arguing that a 'progressive alliance' involving Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and whoever will not in itself deliver victory over the Conservatives:
If a progressive alliance is focused solely on proportional representation and electoral pacts, it will be inward-looking. Why would most people vote for it, even if - improbably - the parties were able to sort all the details? Proportional representation may help, but it is not the key that unlocks the door.
He's right, of course.
But there is another thing that worries me about the widespread enthusiasm for a progressive alliance. It's that it is a counsel of despair. We have given up any hope of winning Conservative voters.
Maybe it's social media that has encouraged this state of mind. See a tweet by or about a Leave voter who has changed their mind and you will see a host of insulting replies from long-term Remainers.
While if a former Tory voter announces he will support Labour next time he will be abused by Corbynites for his earlier treachery.
More and more, we talk only to our tribe and the supporters of other parties exist only as distant caricatures.
There is hope in the traditional electioneering that is taking place at the moment. You can't neat knocking on door and talking to people as a way of gauging the public mood.
Kettle himself points to Shirley Williams's approach to politics as a model that might give such a progressive alliance substance. He says she was:
instinctively creative in thinking about shared moral and political values across parties and broadly shared political objectives.
That is certainly the approach the opposition parties need today.
No comments:
Post a comment