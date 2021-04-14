Six of the Best 1003

"Western democracies are not simply embracing neoliberalism in the sense of deregulating the economy. Elites are pursuing something aptly described as a new form of feudalism, in which entire realms of public law, public property, due process, and citizen rights revert to unaccountable control by private business." Robert Kuttner and Katherine V. Stone
offer a sobering analysis.
Andrea Barry
replies to the Sewell Report: "While some black British have better education outcomes, this does not translate to better labour market outcomes. Again, this is not just one individual, but a majority. Pay and Curriculum Vitae (CV) studies, which are widely available, showcase the difference in experience in the labour market for BME workers, regardless of education."
Prince Philip's death has unearthed the fake patriots, argues James Belchamber.
Samantha Rose Hill marks the 60th anniversary of the trial of Adolf Eichmann by looking at Hannah Arendt's account of it.
"The Innocents took the British horror genre away from the Hammer films of the mid-1950s, which were drenched in lurid colour, visual excess, graphic sexuality and bloody violence, back to the shadows, suspense and ghostly figures of its Gothic beginnings." Hollie Starling looks at the use made of children in British genre cinema in the 1960s.
The Tolkien Society has made back numbers of Mallorn, its peer-reviewed journal, open access.
