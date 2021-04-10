Download the new Liberator now

While you are there you can sign up for its email newsletter so you will know as soon as a new issue is posted.
Issue 406 includes tributes to Tony Greaves and articles on the Conservatives' importation of American voter-suppression tactics, British arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the 40th anniversary of the SDP's founding.
The magazine always carries a wide range of articles, but I usually turn first to Radical Bulletin, which has news and gossip about the Liberal Democrats you will find nowhere else.
This time you can read about:
- a presentation made to various party committees by the Lib Dem director of strategy
- disgruntlement among MPs with the party's media operation
- what Tony Greaves said about Lembit Opik
In case that all sounds too good be true, there is also Lord Bonkers' Diary.
