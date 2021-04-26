Six of the Best 1005

"For 48 hours, soccer stood on the brink. Fans took to the streets. Players broke into open revolt. Chaos stalked the game’s corridors of power, unleashing a shock wave that resonated around the world, from Manchester to Manila, Barcelona to Beijing, and Liverpool to Los Angeles." Tariq Panja and Rory Smith on how the Super League fell apart.
T.J. Coati explains what's wrong with Secure Schools.
In 1982 the South African government bombed Islington. James Morris has the story.
"A fascinating essay by Tom Holland describes a mysterious artefact which may show a West Indian slave playing cricket and then follows C L R James in analysing cricket as a pathway to equality." Richard Heller and Peter Oborne argue that the new Wisden is a global record of war, plague, racism and environmental change.
Jessica Pickens looks bacj at juvenile Oscars - 12 were awarded between 1935 and 1961.
