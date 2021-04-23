Pay £96 to read my thoughts on Dickens and anti-Semitism

I have written a chapter of Racism in Psychology: Challenging Theory, Practice and Institutions, which is edited by my old friend Craig Newnes and published by Routledge.
It will be published on 29 April, but some copies have already appeared on Amazon.
My chapter, which I will admit is a strange inclusion, looks at my own obsession with Oliver Twist and the way I have written about it in the part without touching on the novel's anti-Semitism.
I look at tellings of the story other than that by Dickens - notably David Lean's 1948 film and Will Eisner's graphic novel Fagin the Jew.
And I draw parallels between Oliver and local saints like Little St Hugh of Lincoln - Christian children supposedly murdered by Jews.
