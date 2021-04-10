Good news for harebells, yellow mountain pansies, stonechats and skylarks in the Stiperstones

The Stiperstones ridge is the site one of 10 new projects across England and Wales to be funded by the Wildlife Trusts Coalition, reports the Ludlow & Tenbury Wells Advertiser.
It will see Shropshire Wildlife Trust is to restore 12 acres of unsprayed fields above Tankerville to allow harebells, yellow mountain pansies, stonechats and skylarks to thrive.
You can hear John Hughes from the Shropshire trust talking about this project on BBC Radio Shropshire's breakfast show. The item starts at 2:17:20.
I don't know when I'll be able to visit Shropshire again, but I can still blog about it.
