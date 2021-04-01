John Rogers takes us to Bohemian Hackney

From the blurb on YoutTube:
This walk starts with a look around the incredible home of Hackney artist and flamenco dancer Ron Hitchins. Ron was also known as the Prince of Petticote Lane when he had a stall selling the shirts he made.
We then walk across London Fields to the notorious artists studios in Martello Street when Genesis P-Orridge and Cosi Fan Tutti had studios as well as Bruce Lacey and many others.
We look at the Pub on the Park, pass Netil Market and London Fields Brewery on our way to Beck Road which was once home to many artists including Genesis P-Orridge and the band Throbbing Gristle, and Helen Chadwick.
We pick up the Regent's Canal by the grand gasometers and then pick up the Hertford Union Canal which is currently drained while repairs to the walls are carried out.
Our walk ends with a stroll through Victoria Park in the company of Travis Elborough.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
