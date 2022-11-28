A stretch of the Market Harborough to Rugby line was electrified

The viaduct in this video once carried a loop line built so trains coming off the Market Harborough line into Rugby station did not cross the West Coast Main Line on the level.
What I didn't know until I watched this is that the line from Rugby to Clifton Mill, the first station on the line to Harborough, was electrified.
This, says Warwickshire Railways, was to allow electric locomotives coming off southbound trains at Rugby to get back to the north end of the station to take over diesel-hauled trains from Euston without holding up traffic.
If this is getting too complicated, then just enjoy the footage of the viaduct.
The line from Market Harborough to Rugby closed in 1966.
