Newspaper reports tensions between Lib Dem councillors and party executive in Derby

An investigation is under way into allegations made by the executive committee of Derby's Liberal Democrats, which has led to the resignation of committee members. The resigned committee has written and appealed to senior figures in the Liberal Democrat Party urging them to take control of Derby City Liberal Democrats "to avoid further damage to party reputation, as well as its mental and physical well-being of its members".
So Derbyshire Live (the website for the Derby Telegraph) reported earlier this week.
The paper says the committee's letter lists eighteen grievances and it prints seven of them.
Its report ends:
Derbyshire Live approached Councillor Ruth Skelton, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Derby City Council, who referred us to the press office at national party headquarters.
A press statement said: "There are investigations underway and we cannot comment pending those being completed."
Derbyshire Live has also approached the resigning committee for any further comment.
